FlexBox Cheatsheet

display: flex inline-flex
flex-direction: row row-reverse column column-reverse
flex-wrap: nowrap wrap wrap-reverse
justify-content: flex-start flex-end center space-between space-around
align-items: flex-start flex-end center baseline stretch
align-content: flex-start flex-end center space-between space-around stretch
flex-flow: <flex-direction> <flex-wrap>
order:
flex-grow:
flex-shrink:
flex-basis: auto
flex: <flex-grow> <flex-shrink> <flex-basis>
align-self: auto flex-start flex-end center baseline stretch