FlexBox Cheatsheet

First value is default for this property. Click or change properties value to copy to clipboard.

Parent Flex-container

display: flex
         inline-flex

flex-direction: row
                row-reverse
                column
                column-reverse

flex-wrap: nowrap
           wrap
           wrap-reverse

justify-content: flex-start
                 flex-end
                 center
                 space-between
                 space-around

align-items: flex-start
             flex-end
             center
             baseline
             stretch

align-content: flex-start
               flex-end
               center
               space-between
               space-around
               stretch

flex-flow: <flex-direction> <flex-wrap>

Children Flex-container

order: 

flex-grow: 

flex-shrink: 

flex-basis: auto
            

flex: <flex-grow> <flex-shrink> <flex-basis>

align-self: auto
             flex-start
             flex-end
             center
             baseline
             stretch